Baghdad: Two Rockets Out Of Three Hit Fortified Green Zone Near US Embassy

Three rockets hit Iraqi capital as two landed inside heavily fortified Green Zone near the US embassy that houses top government facilities and foreign diplomatic missions on July 19 during Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's visit, spokesperson for the Iraqi Commander-in-Chief confirmed in a statement. However, there were no casualties reported. The rockets landed at a crucial point adjacent to military airfields where Baghdad international airport and foreign embassies are located. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has since urged the Iraqi military forces to detain the perpetrators.

The area has witnessed frequent attacks, as only a few months ago, there were reports of multiple rocket launch at the embassy complex as rocket attack alarms were sounded to warn civilians to take immediate shelter. According to Iraqi police sources, as cited by a news agency, the rockets were shot out of the Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad and landed in the Green Zone in the attacks launched earlier. However, no damage was reported.

In another incident on July 5, the US Patriot air defense system averted another rocket attack targeted at the US embassy, that injured at least one civilian kid as the rocket smashed a residential building located in the vicinity of a diplomatic mission. To minimize the frequency of such dangerous attacks, the joint command of the Iraqi armed forces in mid-June summoned all political entities to draft a special committee to prevent such attacks in the future. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi who ordered the committee to curb such incidences.

Pro-Iran militias suspected

Last month, the region was hit with a Katyusha rocket which was fired with the intention to cause destruction in the US embassy compound at midnight local time, according to reports. While the incident set off the emergency alarms in the area, it was found that the object was propelled from Al Shaab International Stadium situated in Baghdad with an intention to harm, the military officials told a news agency on condition of anonymity. So far, no groups have claimed responsibility for the attack, however, the pro-Iran militias have been suspected to carry out such activities to provoke a full-fledged conflict and further inflame US-Iran tensions.

