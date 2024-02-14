Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Abu Dhabi’s first-ever Hindu temple during his visit to UAE. The Prime Minister will attend the dedication ceremony that will be held on February 14 before public opening days later. Ahead of the inauguration of the temple built by the Baps Swaminarayan Sanstha, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the rare glimpses of the iconic temple that is being lauded as the “oasis of spiritual harmony.”

The mesmerising visuals of the temple were shared by Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, on his official handle on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday. “Here are some glimpses of this architectural marvel that’s emblematic of the shared values of tolerance & harmony of India & the UAE,” Jaiswal wrote.

A ‘first of a kind temple’ built traditionally with hand-carved design

BAPS temple is first of a kind temple which is built traditionally with hand-carved design for the Indian-Hindu communities residing in the UAE. It is located in Abu Dhabi’s Abu Mureikha area off the main motorway between Dubai and the capital. It will be officially open to public on February 18. In the visuals, one can see the delicate marble arches and intricate carvings as well as breathtaking spectacular sculptures constructed in pink sandstone and white marble.

The sculpting work for the temple started in 2020, and the murti pratishtha or invocation of the murtis (idol) will be held in the morning of February 14. In evening, there will be a public dedication ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As many as 8,000 to 10,000 people can be accommodated in BAPS temple.

Carved beautifully in pink stones that sing tales of Ayodhya to welcome home the Hindu God Rama, the BAPS temple features mighty seven shikhars or spires that have been described by the Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual guru of Baps in a video as “a miracle.” The spiritual structure stands mightily with vibrant architecture in UAE’s attractive desert landsape. It is symbolic to harmony, friendship, and shared values between the UAE and India.

Emirates that tell tales, values, teachings of Hindu lords

Temples’ spires signify the Emirates that tell tale of life and teachings of Hindu lords, the values and teachings that are shared by the humanity and cultures worldwide. The temple also symbolises respect and tolerance for all.

The seven spires symbolically represent the seven emirates of the UAE, which according to Pranav Desai, the temple project director, represent a ‘thank you’ to the UAE leadership. They represent Hindu gods worshipped in India. The spires also narrate 14 value tales from the Arabic region, Chinese, Aztec and from Mesopotamia. Under the temple structure, a holy beam of light represents the river Saraswati, and other two streak of water as visitors enter ringing the copper and brass bells, represents holy rivers of India—Ganga and the Yamuna.

Visitors can pray at the first level. The structure is carved with entire Ayodhya nagri in a 3D format by 2,000 artisans from India’s Rajasthan and Gujrarat states. In the columns and ceilings, the Indian scriptures and the 1,000 statues narrate story of lord Ram. A sand dune is replicated inside the compound of the BAPS temple.