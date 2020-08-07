Beirut Blast: Angry Protesters Take To Streets, Demand Accountability And Action

In the latest updates from Beirut, dozens of people have taken to an impromptu protest in one of the worst-hit streets of the Lebanese capital. According to international media reports, the demonstrators are demanding accountability for those responsible for the blast that shook the city on Tuesday.

The powerful blast, which left Beirut’s port region devastated, is believed to be caused by improper storage of approximately 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at a warehouse. As the highly explosive substance had been at the storage site since 2014, the Lebanese officials have reportedly started blaming each other for leaving the material so close to residential neighbourhoods for six years. The government said that it had formed an investigation committee to look into the explosion.

The blast killed at least 137 people and injured nearly 5,000 others, while dozens are still missing. As Lebanon declared a two-week state of emergency the army reportedly took control of the site. Some volunteers who had come to help the army with the cleanup of the area also joined the protests against the country’s long-serving elite leaders.

According to reports, the ammonium nitrate was taken from a ship that docked in Beirut in 2013, after which it had apparently been abandoned by its Russian owner and mostly Ukrainian crew.

The director-general of Lebanese customs, Badri Daher is reported to have said that his office had sent six letters to the country’s judicial wing asking them to deal with the chemicals but no action was taken. The officials informed that several port authorities have been ordered to be placed under house arrest pending the investigation.

Macron visits blast-hit Beirut

Meanwhile, after the deadly exposition, support started pouring for the ravaged Lebanon. Showing solidarity with Lebanon, France’s iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark for an hour on August 5 to pay tribute to the victims of the Beirut blast. Other world monuments also showed their solidarity with the crisis-hit Lebanon; Pyramids in Giza and Burj Khalifa in Dubai were lit up with a display of Lebanon's flag.

Several countries across the world have pledged monetary and manpower assistance to the Mediterranean country. France, Lebanon's former colonial ruler, has vowed to help the country get back on its feet. French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday visited Beirut to show solidarity and said the country would “continue to sink” unless its leaders carry out reforms.

During his visit, Macron talked about deep economic crises and corruption in the country and pressed for reforms. He visited Beirut's harbourside blast zone, now a wasteland of blackened ruins, rubble, and charred debris where a 140 meter (460 feet) wide craters has filled with seawater.

