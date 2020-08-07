Beirut Blast: Death Toll Soars To 137, Lebanese Army Takes Control Of Blast Site

The massive explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, August 4, has left nearly 137 people dead and at least 5,000 injured, a Health Ministry spokesperson informed on Thursday.

As Lebanon declared a two-week state of emergency, the army is reported to have taken control of the blast site. According to international media reports, volunteers and army worked together to clean up shattered streets, buildings, and hospitals while the officials informed that dozens of people were still missing.

The powerful blast, which left Beirut’s port region devastated, is believed to be caused by improper storage of approximately 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at a warehouse. As the highly explosive substance had been at the storage site since 2014, the Lebanese officials have reportedly started blaming each other for leaving the material so close to residential neighbourhoods for six years. The government said that it had formed an investigation committee to look into the explosion.

According to reports, the ammonium nitrate was taken from a ship that docked in Beirut in 2013, after which it had apparently been abandoned by its Russian owner and mostly Ukrainian crew.

The director-general of Lebanese customs, Badri Daher is reported to have said that his office had sent six letters to the country’s judicial wing asking them to deal with the chemicals but no action was taken. The officials informed that several port authorities have been ordered to be placed under house arrest pending the investigation.

Countries pledge assistance

Meanwhile, after the deadly exposition, support started pouring for the ravaged Lebanon. Showing solidarity with Lebanon, France’s iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark for an hour on August 5 to pay tribute to the victims of the Beirut blast. Other world monuments also showed their solidarity with the crisis-hit Lebanon; Pyramids in Giza and Burj Khalifa in Dubai were lit up with a display of Lebanon's flag.

Several countries across the world have pledged monetary and manpower assistance to the Mediterranean country. France, Lebanon's former colonial ruler, has vowed to help the country get back on its feet. French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday visited Beirut to show solidarity and said the country would “continue to sink” unless its leaders carry out reforms.

