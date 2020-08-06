Beirut Explosion: Death Toll Reaches 135, Over 5000 People Injured

The explosions in Beirut have left the residents in a state of complete shock. According to reports, the blasts have killed at least 135 people, injured more than 5,000 people and displaced around 300,000 people. Even hospitals have been damaged by the blasts. The explosion reportedly occurred due to 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate which has been stored in an unsecured warehouse, since the year 2014.

The 'massive' explosion

Reports suggest that Prime Minister Hassan Diab has declared three days of mourning from August 6. For a city that has not been able to come out of the civil war and is facing an economic crisis due to the novel coronavirus, the explosion is considered to be one of the most powerful. The blasts clattered buildings on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, which is about 160km away.

According to reports, President Michel Aoun said that the horrors of the blasts which have turned Beirut into a disaster-stricken city cannot be forgotten and the government is determined to investigate as well as expose the reason behind the blast as soon as possible. However, an official source has blamed the blast on "inaction and negligence". Reports suggest that the source for the original blaze that caused the massive explosion have not yet been confirmed. However, a security source said that it was due to welding work happening in the region.

The Australian government has pledged an initial $2 million Australian dollars ($1.44 million US dollars) to the relief effort in Lebanon after the deadly blast that ripped across the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra on August 6, the aid will be provided to the World Food Programme and to the Red Cross for food, medical care and essential items. Beirut has also received humanitarian assistance from various countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, and Greece. Health Minister’s adviser Reda Al Moussawi is reported to have informed that authorities are also waiting for aid from other countries and the list includes Russia, the UAE, and the UK. Moussawi said that Greece has sent a medical team with the health equipment to help treat those injured.

(Imae Credits: AP)