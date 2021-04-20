Benjamin Netanyahu Pushes For Bill For Direct Election Of PM Amid Political Deadlock

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pushed for the law for direct election of the national leader amid a two-year political deadlock. If passed, the law will guarantee Netanyahu another term as the Israeli Prime Minister. Both Netanyahu and his religious and nationalist allies failed to garner a majority in the March 23 elections, which for the first time, saw normalization of the Arabs and the Jews after Yair Lapid, the leader of the largest opposition party, Yesh Atid started negotiations with Islamist Ra’am or United Arab List’s leader Mansour Abbas.

As the longest-serving Prime Minister Netanyahu’s opposition on centre left and centre right was focused on toppling him at 57, his Jewish religious parties alliance and the extreme right Religious Zionists could only get him to 52 with May 4 governing coalition deadline looming large. Therefore, on Monday, Israel’s PM called for the parliament committee to pass the bill for the Prime Minister’s direct election.

“There is a solution to the political stalemate, and the vast majority of the public supports it,” Netanyahu told lawmakers from his Likud party, according to The Associated Press. He added, that a direct vote for the prime minister would avoid “assembling absurd governments” and would allow Israeli citizens to choose a leader in “snap elections, without dissolving parliament.”

The proposal for the bill was introduced by Netanyahu’s close ally, the ultra-Orthodox Shas party. The bill calls for separate balloting by the public that will directly vote for the election of the country’s Prime Minister. The candidate that wins more than 40 per cent of the votes will be appointed as the Prime Minister. However, the bill will have to be unanimously passed in the Israeli parliament with 61 members of Knesset all voting for it.

“Israel does not need another election. There were elections. They ended in the fact that for the fourth time Netanyahu doesn’t have a government,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Twitter.

Netanyahu convincing Naftali Bennett

As the rival parties ramped discussions with Ra’am’s leader Abbas, Netanyahu, who is under indictment on three corruption charges: fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes, called for support for the bill. The opposition, however, decried the proposal, saying that the country wasn’t ready for another election. March elections were Israel’s fourth in nearly two years. Shas leader Aryeh Deri said that the bill “provides a solution to a dead-end that the state of Israel is stuck in.” Former ally-turned-rival Gideon Saar also called the bill objectionable. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also been convincing Naftali Bennett of the right-wing Yamina party to stand with him as the former defense minister and tech entrepreneur could replace Natnayahu with center-left support.