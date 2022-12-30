Joe Biden, Macron & Germany's Scholz Won't Get New Year's Greetings From Putin; Here's Why

While heaps of new year wishes may pour in for global leaders, they will have no luck in getting one from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has vowed not to send any congratulations to his “unfriendly” counterparts. According to TASS, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked on Friday if Putin will send New Year wishes to US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Responding to the question, Peskov said: "No, he won’t,” clarifying the reason behind Putin’s apathy. "These vis-a-vis of ours never send any well-wishes themselves, and we actually maintain no communication with them, given the unfriendly steps they have been taking, so the president will not send them his congratulations," he said.

However, this doesn’t mean that the Russian president will not be extending wishes to the ones close to him. On Friday, the Kremlin website published Putin’s heartfelt message of Christmas and New Year to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Alexander Vucic, the only European leaders to receive such wishes from him.

Putin invites Jinping to visit Moscow

Lately, the Russian president has found solace in positive ties with countries like China after being isolated by the West due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a recent virtual meeting, Putin invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Moscow next year during the spring.

The meeting, which was broadcast by Russian television, touched upon the bilateral ties shared between China and Russia, which are “the best in history, and withstand all tests,” Putin said, noting how the countries have experienced growth in the trade sector in spite of “unfavorable market conditions.”

"I have no doubt that we will find an opportunity to meet with you in person. We are waiting for you, dear Mr. Chairman, dear friend, we are waiting for you to come next spring with a state visit to Moscow," Putin said, according to Sputnik. “We share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape," he added.