Biden Slams Israel's Judicial Overhaul As Netanyahu Rejects Pressure From Abroad

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he was extremely "concerned" about Israel as a judicial overhaul puts the country's democracy in jeopardy. In a conversation with reporters at the Raleigh-Durham airport before boarding Air Force One, Biden said that the middle eastern nation “cannot continue down this road" and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must “walk away” from the problematic legislation.

“Like many strong supporters of Israel, I’m very concerned. And I’m concerned that they get this straight. They cannot continue down this road. And I’ve sort of made that clear,” he said, according to the Times of Israel. “Hopefully the prime minister will act in a way that he can try to work out some genuine compromise, but that remains to be seen,” Biden added, with a certain emphasis on the word “genuine,” he added.

When asked if he would send a White House invitation to Netanyahu, the US president responded with a clear "no", adding, “not in the near term”. He was also asked if he had been engaged in phone talks with Netanyahu “in the middle of all this", to which he responded: “No, I did not. I delivered a message through our ambassador.”

On the question of how many statements amount to interference, the 80-year-old said: “We don’t want to interfere… Anyway, we’re not interfering. They know my position. They know America’s position. They know the American Jewish position.”

Israel's Netanyahu addresses the chaos

Biden's remarks garnered a quick reaction from the Israeli PM, who said that his goal is to restore the balance "between the three branches of government” through a consensus. But dismissing Biden's warning, Netanyahu said that the Israeli government would not succumb to any pressure from the rest of the world, even if it comes from “the best of friends”.

Biden's comments come as chaos and protests rage in Israel over the government's judicial overhaul plan, which has recently been put to a halt. But in spite of the pause, three long months of demonstrations intensified this week as the country's top trade union went on a strike. This has pushed the country further into chaos, while also hampering the economy. Addressing this in a speech on the night of Monday, Netanyahu made it clear that he wanted “to avoid civil war” and would try to reach a compromise on the controversial plan with critics.