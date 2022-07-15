Biden To Meet MbS In Saudi Arabia Despite Commitment To Turn Riyadh To ‘pariah' State

US President Joe Biden is slated to meet with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite the growing furore over his commitment that he would hold Saudi Arabia's prince and its de facto leader accountable for the unjust murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The US state department informed in a release that after his visit to Israel, and the West Bank, Biden will embark on the trip to Saudi Arabia between July 13-16 as a part of the consultation tour with America's regional partners on a range of priorities, including deepening ties across the region. The US president will attend a summit of Arab leaders in the port city of Jeddah.

Cooperation among regional Persian-Gulf leaders

This will be Biden's first visit since ties between the two nations soured over the American intelligence agency report that assessed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman approved an operation in 2018 for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. As a part of his Middle Eastern tour, Biden's visit to Saudi will focus on a range of global issues such as the energy security that has worsened due to the Russia Ukraine war, strengthening the ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, as well as brokering a truce in Yemen, and establishing a regional front against Iran. Biden and his Saudi Arabian counterparts will also hold a dialogue on countering shared regional threats.

"Biden and Secretary Blinken will continue to Jeddah for the Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council along with Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan to discuss integration efforts to support regional stability and prosperity as well as other shared interests," the US State department informed in a release.

Biden met with the Palestinian leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank on Friday. As he will visit Saudi Arabia, he is also expected to hold a meeting with King Salman amid the worsening energy and fuel crisis, and global inflation. Biden's visit to Riyadh is being widely frowned upon as he had campaigned to make the kingdom a ‘pariah' state over its human rights abuses.

Although in his recent op-ed, Biden clarified that “from the start, my aim was to reorient — but not rupture — relations with a country that’s been a strategic partner for 80 years.” At a presser in Israel, the US president reiterated, “I always bring up human rights, but my position on Khashoggi has been so clear if anyone doesn’t understand it in Saudi Arabia or otherwise they haven’t been around me for a while."

Biden affirmed that his visit is centred around cooperation among the regional Persian Gulf leaders. Biden is expected to meet with the leaders of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, and as the gas prices hit a record $5 in Washington, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby informed that Biden will bring up the issue of the oil production capacity with his Saudi counterparts.