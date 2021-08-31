Bomb-laden Drone Attack On Airport In Saudi Arabia Wounds 8, Damages Civilian Plane

In a big development, a bomb-laden drone on Tuesday targeted the Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, wounding 8 people and damaging a civilian plane, Saudi state television reported. It is important to note here that this is the latest assault on the kingdom amid its grinding war with its neighbouring Yemen.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack as of now, the bomb-laden drone attakc is the second such strike on Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The previous attack, which was blamed on Yemen's Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels, had scattered shrapnel across the tarmac but had caused no casualties.

Following the attack, the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen did not elaborate on the assault or provide details about those hurt, beyond saying that its forces had 'intercepted' the explosive drone. The attack came after missiles and drones smashed into a key military base in Yemen's south on Sunday. This attack had killed at least 30 Saudi-backed Yemeni troops and marking one of the deadliest attacks in the country's yearslong civil war. No one claimed responsibility for the strike, which bore the hallmarks the Iranian-supported rebels.

Since 2015, Yemen''s Houthi rebels battling the Saudi-led military coalition have targeted international airports, along with military installations and critical oil infrastructure, within Saudi Arabia. These attacks, which are often striking near the southern cities of Abha and Jizan, have rarely caused substantial damage but wounded dozens, killed at least one person and also rattled the global oil markets.

Within Yemen, the Saudi-led bombing campaign has drawn international criticism for killing civilians, hitting non-military targets like hospitals and wedding parties and devastating infrastructure in the Arab world's most impoverished nation. The Yemen war has settled into a bloody stalemate even as international diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting intensified. The Houthis have accelerated their push to wrest control of the oil-rich government stronghold of Marib in recent months and escalated their cross-border attacks on the kingdom.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since 2014, when Houthi rebels seized control of much of the country's north along with capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year on the side of the government, reported the AP. The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi's government. It should be mentioned here that Sunday's attack came amid peace talks between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis, backed by the United Nations and the United States, which have been hindered after both sides failed to reach a suitable deal, The AP reported.

