British Man, Who Joined ISIS In 2014, Dies In Syrian Jail Under 'contested Circumstances'

A 27-year-old British national, who joined ISIS in 2014, has died in a Syrian jail. As per reports, Ishak Mostefaouri was captured alongside other Islamic State members in March 2019 by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Hassakeh. He was amongst the last few rebels who were jailed after forces captured last bits of their land.

In an interview with a British media outlet last year, Mostefaouri had asserted that he was ready to stand trial in the United Kingdom. Expressing his desire to start a new life, the ISIS member expressed regret over his past actions and had claimed that did not understand what was happening around him.

Read: More COVID-19 Cases In Overcrowded Syria's Rebel Enclave

Read: UN OKs Aid To Syria Rebel Area Through 1 Crossing

'Contested circumstances'

According to international media reports, Ishak Mostefaouri died under 'contested circumstances' at an abandoned school turned prison. The reason of his death still remains unclear.

While one media outlet has reported that he was shot while trying to escape, an ISIS propaganda channel claims he was trying to get food and water which was withheld from prisoners. Meanwhile, Syrian foreign ministry has refused to reveal details of Mostefaouri's death, declining to comment on individual cases while stating that such cases were it was handled by local groups.

Ishak Mostefaoui, who previously lived in London, left the UK for Syria in 2014 with fellow Westminster University student Zakariyya Elogbani, as per reports. They were reportedly among seven students from the same university to join ISIS, including executioner Mohammed Emwazi, who came known as “Jihadi John".

Read: Russia And UK Envoys On Syria Crossing Vote

Read: US And China Envoys On Syria Crossing Vote

Image credit: dailybugle1898/Twitter