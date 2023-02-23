Bronze Age Man Underwent Brain Surgery More Than 3,000 Years Ago: Report

More than 3000 years ago, one of the two brothers had brain surgery shortly before he died, in the 15th century BC in Israel, reported CNN. This was discovered during the expedition by archaeologists at the burial site of two brothers who lived in Israel. The finding marks the earliest example of trephination, a type of cranial surgery, found in the ancient Near East, said the archeologist. The remains of the brothers, who lived during the bronze age between 1550 BC and 1450 BC, have been found during an excavation of a tomb in the ancient city of Tel Megiddo. The study has been conducted by Rachel Kalisher, who has been enrolled as a doctoral candidate at Brown University’s Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology and the Ancient World in Providence, Rhode Island.

“We have evidence that trephination has been this universal, widespread type of surgery for thousands of years,” said Rachel Kalisher, study author in a statement.

Study on the brothers at the burial ground

During the study, the older brother, who has been estimated to be between 20 and 40 years old, had an angular notched trephination. The study shows that one of the brother's scalps was cut then a sharp, beveled-edge instrument was used to make four intersecting lines on the frontal bone of the skull that made a 30-millimetre (1.2-inch) square-shaped hole. This method is called Trephination, also known as trepanation, and involves cutting a hole in the skull. This study has been published in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday.