Clashes Erupt Between Israeli Police, Palestinians At Al-Aqsa Mosque; 20 Injured

At least 20 Palestinians were injured in fresh clashes that erupted with Israeli police on Friday in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. While the reason behind the skirmish was not immediately clear, reports suggested that Israeli Police entered the mosque shortly after the end of early morning prayers on April 15. The incident took place when thousands of worshippers paid a visit to the mosque to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, NPR reported.

Videos and images accessed by Republic TV and others that circulated online showed allegedly Palestinian agitators pelting stones at the police. The Israeli police in response fired rubber bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas at the infuriated dissidents. The escalated tensions comes amid prevailing discontent among Palestinians and Israelis over the potential eviction of the former from the land claimed by Jewish settlers.

20 people injured in the clashes

According to Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service medics, at least 20 Palestinians were wounded in the clash. The gravity of the injuries has not been confirmed yet, although an endowment confirmed to NPR that one of the guards at the site was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet.

This comes after Israeli security forces on April 8 hunted down and killed a Palestinian man who had opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv, killing two and wounding over 10 in an attack that caused scenes of mass panic in the heart of the bustling city. According to the Associated Press, this was the fourth deadly attack in Israel by Palestinians in three weeks and came at a time of heightened tensions around the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Later in the day, thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank were set to enter Jerusalem for the first Friday prayers of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, has remained the site of a frequent flashpoint for violence for decades, which unfolded again on Friday as thousands gathered to observe the holy month of Ramadan. Tension soared in the past weeks after a deadly attack by Palestinians killed 14 people in Israel. Following this, Israel launched a crackdown on potential Palestinian suspects, leading to a wave of arrests and military operations in the occupied West Bank. The subsequent events effectively annulled the ceasefire drawn in 2021 after an 11-day long war in Gaza in the month of May.

(Image: AP)