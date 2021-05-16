'Condemn Violence, Resume Israel-Palestine Talks': India Calls For De-escalation At UNSC

Condemning the violence which has gripped the Middle East in the last fortnight, India at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Sunday, called for de-escalation and resumption of talks between Israel and Palestine. Ambassador to the UN, T S Tirumurti expressed India's 'deep concern' over the violence in Jerusalem, especially during the holy month of Ramzan, and reiterated India's strong condemnation of all acts of violence, provocation, incitement and destruction. After a delay caused by the United States, UNSC convened in New York on Sunday under the chairmanship of China to deliberate upon the violent airstrikes that have so far claimed 132 lives.

"Indiscriminate rocket firings from Gaza targeting the civilian population in Israel, which we condemn, and the retaliatory strikes into Gaza, have caused immense suffering and resulted in deaths, including women and children," Ambassador Tirumurti told the UNSC meet on Sunday.

Tirumurti also mentioned the death of an Indian citizen - Soumya Santosh, resident of Kerala - who was killed in the rocket fire and mourned her demise along with all civilians that have lost their lives in the violent engagement. Pushing for the resumption of talks between Israel and Palestine, the Indian representative also urged both sides to refrain from attempts to 'unilaterally change' the existing status quo. Significantly, Ambassador Tirumurti also remarked that India backs a 'two-state solution' to end the conflict.

"We urge both sides to show extreme restraint, desist from actions that exacerbate tensions, and refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status quo, including in East Jerusalem and its neighbourhood. We believe that every effort should be made to create conducive conditions for resumption of talks between Israel and Palestine," Ambassador Tirumurti said.

UN secretary-general António Guterres started the Security Council meeting by calling on both sides “to allow mediation efforts to intensify and succeed.” “The current hostilities are utterly appalling....The fighting must stop. It must stop immediately,” he said.

OIC holds emergency meeting

With the Israel-Hamas violent clashes entering the second week, all 57 nations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) huddled up on Sunday to address the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The clashes which erupted earlier this month has witnessed a barrage of airstrikes from both sides leading to a vast number of civilian casualties. In response to the heavy fighting between Israel and Hamas, the OIC emergency meeting was the first major move by middle eastern countries to address the conflict.

Israel-Hamas conflict

The tensions began in east Jerusalem earlier this month when Palestinians protested attempts by settlers to forcibly evict a number of Palestinian families from their homes and Israeli police measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a mount in the Old City revered by Muslims and Jews. Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem late Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza. Since then, Hamas has fired more than 3,000 rockets, though most have either fallen short or been intercepted by anti-missile defenses i.e. the Iron Dome.

Israel's warplanes and artillery have struck hundreds of targets around blockaded Gaza, where some 2 million Palestinians live. On Saturday, the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, where the offices of the AP, the TV network Al-Jazeera and other media outlets are located was razed to the ground by an Israeli rocket strike citing 'Hamas operation inside the building'.