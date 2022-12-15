Court Hands 2-year Sentence To Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu For ‘fools’ Remark

Istanbul mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu has been sentenced to more than two-and-a-half years in prison for insulting public officials in a speech, by a court on December 14. Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been accused of the offense, said that those who annulled local elections in 2019 were "fools".

He had defeated a candidate from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party to become the city's mayor. Now, the recent conviction of the Istanbul mayor might disqualify him from holding political office or standing in next year's presidential election, reported BBC.

Future of Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu

The recent developments on the Istanbul mayor's insult case have made Ekrem İmamoğlu's political future bleak. The secular Republican People's Party leader, Imamoğlu has been seen as one of the opposition's strongest candidates to take on Erdogan in elections that have to be held by next June.

The focus of the case has been on the comments made by Imamoglu after he narrowly won the March 2019 mayoral election. After this, the result has been annulled because of the complaints from the AKP about voting irregularities, and election authorities have ordered re-elections.

Imamoğlu, however, said that he was only responding to the similar language used by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Even after the re-run, Imamoğlu won again in June 2019 by polling 770,000 more votes than his rival and ending 25 years of AKP rule in Turkey's largest city. If the court's ruling is upheld, then it would mean Imamoglu would not be in next year's presidential and parliamentary elections, reported BBC.

He had dismissed the proceedings on the basis that a "handful of people cannot take the authority given by the people", witnessed in a video statement released after the court's verdict. Supporters of the mayor gathered and had shown their support outside Istanbul's council buildings and shouted "government resign" and "truth, law and justice".

It is expected that Imamoğlu would be appealing against the sentence and would continue in post, but there might be a possibility to be disqualified from standing in the presidential election.