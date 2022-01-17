COVID-19: Iran Reports Three Deaths From Omicron Variant

At least three Iranian citizens died on Saturday, January 15, after they were infected with the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, the Associated Press (AP) reported citing Iranian state television. As per the report, the Omicron variant was first detected in Iran in mid-December, but this was the first time fatalities have been reported in the country. Meanwhile, a fourth individual, infected with the new variant, is also in critical condition, stated Mohammad Hashemi - an official from the country's health ministry. However, he did not elaborate further about the case.

According to the report, COVID has killed more than 132,000 people in Iran since the pandemic began, making it the worst affected country in the Middle East. Last year on August 24, as many as 709 people died as a result of the illness. The health experts claimed that immunisation has reduced the number of deaths in recent months in the country. Iran has also intensified immunizations in recent weeks, with over 53 million people have received their second dose. Besides, at least 12 million eligible people have also been inoculated with the booster shot.

Iran sealed off its borders with neighbouring countries

It is significant to mention here that Iran largely uses the China-made Sinopharm vaccine from China. In addition, it also uses the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine and the vaccine made by AstraZeneca. Last month, Iran also sealed off its borders with the neighbouring countries including, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Armenia. Iran detected its first Omicron case on December 19 in a traveller who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 as a 'Variant of Concern' on November 26, 2021, and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. Since then, it has already become dominant in many countries across the world.

