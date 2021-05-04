COVID-19: Israel To Send 'life-saving' Medical Equipment To Help India Amid Crisis

Israel will send ‘life-saving’ medical supplies to India amid the crippling second wave of COVID-19 coupled with a shortage of essential equipment. As several nations across the globe have stepped in to assist India, the Israeli Foreign Ministry on May 4 said that India is Israel’s “closest and most important” friends and showcased solidarity with India’s fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi made the pledge to support India and the press release stated that hundreds of oxygen generators, respirators, and medical equipment will be part of the consignment.

"India is one of Israel's closest and most important friends. We stand with India, particularly during these difficult times India is experiencing, and are sending life-saving equipment to our Indian brothers and sisters," said Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Starting tomorrow, the Foreign Ministry will send a comprehensive delivery as aid to India, currently facing a severe coronavirus crisis.



The delivery will include hundreds of oxygen generators, respirators, and medical equipment.

Meanwhile, official Israel’s Foreign Ministry statement said that, “The delivery of the assistance, which will be transferred to India by air through a series of flights throughout the week, is the result of the Foreign Ministry's work in cooperation with the National Security Council, Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Control Center, together with full coordination with the Indian government through Israel's embassy in New Delhi and the Indian embassy in Israel.”

Israel’s assistance was pledged for the nation while as of May 4, India registered a record of 3,449 COVID-19 casualties pushing the total death toll to 2,22,408 with the total cases spiking to 2,02,82,833 as the nation logged in 3,57,229 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The data showed that the active cases mark has already surpassed 34,47,133 while recording a steady increase comprising over 17% of the total infections. Further, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has drooped to 1.10%, as per data.

USAID’s 5th consignment reached India

Meanwhile, United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID’s) fifth emergency shipment in five days landed in India on May 4. The consignment carried more than 500 oxygen concentrators to help the hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients along with more than 100,000 N95 masks to ensure the safety of the frontline workers.

Further, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 3 expressed gratitude towards the “help and generosity” of BOC Ltd, the multinational and British-based industrial gas company that enabled Britain to deliver the “much needed” oxygen cylinders to India on May 2. While reiterating UK’s support during India’s crippling second wave, Johnson also said that “we stand by our friends in India.” As India continues to log in record-breaking daily cases and deaths, Indian Air Force aircraft airlifted 450 oxygen cylinders from Brize Norton in the United Kingdom and delivered them to Chennai airbase.

