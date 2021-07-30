COVID-19: Israelis 60 And Above To Start Getting Third Coronavirus Vaccine Shot Next Week

Israel has announced on Thursday that it will start administering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to elderly Israelis aged 60 and above starting next week. Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash told health management organizations (HMOs) that the third booster shot should be given to the elderly vulnerable population for better immune defence against the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, The Times of Israel reported. Israel issued an order of the third dose just hours after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with top health officials in the country to review an expert panel’s recommendations to administer a third shot to comorbid older people as the recent wave of delta variant surge grip several countries of the world.

Israel would be among the world’s first country Israel to start vaccinating its citizens with the third dose of the vaccine. This comes shortly after Hungary announced that it will offer citizens a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from the beginning of August, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a presser earlier this week. There has been a rise in demand for booster shots amid the variant spread. Orban stated that regardless of age, health, or the vaccine the Hungarian population received initially, a third shot of the earliest available jab will be given to all citizens. Turkey meanwhile also announced that amid the concerns of the hypervirulent Delta variant peak, it would offer a third vaccine dose to all the essential frontline healthcare workers and the elderly population aged 50 and above.

Turkey’s health minister, Fahrettin Koca, told a press conference that the third dose of COVID-19 will not depend on the previous two doses of the vaccine taken by an individual. Turkey administered Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE and vaccines made by the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

According to a statement issued earlier on July 29 by the Israel Prime Minister’s Office, PM Bennet said, “These recommendations [of third shot], by the committee of experts, are substantial.” His remarks came after a meeting with the country’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz to discuss whether to implement the strategy which experts argue may provide better resistance towards the deadly variants of COVID-19.

US CDC earlier denied 'need' for third COVID-19 vaccine shot

At a meeting with US regulators this month, Pfizer Inc. sought clearance to start delivering what it described as ‘updated’ third booster shot that it manufactured to neutralize B.1.617.2, the deadliest SARS-CoV-2 mutation so far. It stated that it was in process of approval from the US FDA and Europe’s EMA to authorize the third booster shot for the US population. However, US CDC had rolled out a joint statement on behalf of health regulators saying that the Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID19 “do not need a third booster shot at this time.”