COVID-19: Pfizer Jab Prevents Severe Illness In Israel As Delta Variant Spreads

Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine was showing less efficacy in protecting people in Israel against the Delta variant of coronavirus in recent weeks but the government data has reportedly revealed that the jab continues to provide a strong shield against severe illness. As per a Bloomberg report, the Pfizer shot protected 64% of people in Israel against severe COVID-19 between June 6 and early July. The drop was observed from 94% as delta variant continues to spread in the country, said the Israeli Health Ministry. Further, the number of people safeguarded against severe disease also plunged because it coincided with the easing of coronavirus restrictions that were introduced at the start of June.

The government data, as per the report, has shown that even though the number of COVID-19 cases increased, Pfizer’s shot is protecting people from severe illness. Reportedly, according to the Health Ministry, the jab’s effectiveness in preventing hospitalisation dropped to 93% when compared with at least 97% in an earlier government study. Delta variant was discovered first in India and has now spread to nearly 100 countries as the governments across the globe pace up the vaccination drives. The drastic spread of the highly infectious variant has further pushed the decision of reopening the world into limbo.

Pfizer, J&J Vaccines More Effective Against Delta Variant: SA

The COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (J&J), which are currently being used in South Africa, are more effective against the Delta variant of the coronavirus when compared to the Beta strain, experts noted. The Beta variant was first discovered in South Africa and was also linked with the drastic second wave in the country. As per PTI, in a media briefing led by South Africa’s Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Friday, the experts said that the results in both laboratory research and field studies had revealed that the vaccines developed by US pharma giants were effective against the Delta variant.

“What we have seen in the in vitro work is that the J&J vaccine works better against the Delta variant and gets better over time where both the Delta and Beta variants are concerned,” said Professor Glenda Gray, President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council.

IMAGE: AP/PTI