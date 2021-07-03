COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bans Entry From UAE, Ethiopia And Vietnam

Saudi Arabia has suspended the entry of citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Vietnam over the spread of COVID-19 contagion. The country has suspended flights to four countries, United Arab Emirates, to protect against a coronavirus variant, reported SPA News Agency. The suspension of flights will take effect from 11 pm on July 4.

Saudi Arabia bans citizens from three countries

Saudi citizens are allowed to visit these countries only after taking permission from Kingdom's authorities. Flights to and from the three countries will be suspended on July 4 at 11 pm. Anyone who arrives in the Kingdom after this date will be required to undergo institutional quarantine. As per the report, the government has announced the decision due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases and the spread of a new mutated variant of the virus. According to the Saudi Arabia Health ministry(MOH), the total number of COVID-19 cases are 4.91.612. Presently, the active coronavirus infections are 12,199. The total number of doses administered in the country are 18,261,211. The number of people who have received the first dose stands at 16,561,885 while the number of people who have taken both doses are 1,699,326.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on June 28 announced that the kingdom will start inoculating young people aged 12 to 18 against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. According to Arab News, the Saudi MoH said that the step comes as a continuation of its efforts to expand the inoculation process. The kingdom also informed that currently 70 per cent of the adult population has been vaccinated against the virus, according to progress in community coverage, priority categories and availability of vaccine supplies. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia had decided to restrict the annual Haj pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents for the second year running in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: AP/SocialMedia