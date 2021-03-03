COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Makes Vaccination 'mandatory' For Hajj Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has made it mandatory for people to get COVID-19 vaccinations before arriving in the kingdom for Hajj this year, reported Saudi newspaper Okaz. In a report on Monday, the paper quoted the health ministry’s signed circular saying that “COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory” for all the individuals who are willing to come to the Hajj and it will be one of the key conditions for receiving the permit. Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia which is the holiest city for Muslims.

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had tightened its grip across the world, the kingdom had dramatically reduced the number of pilgrims permitted to attend the Hajj to only about 1,000 Saudi citizens and residents of the kingdom. In order to control the spread of novel coronavirus, Muslims from foreign nations were barred from entering Saudi Arabia for the first time in modern times.

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah has reportedly said “compulsory vaccination” would be required for all pilgrims planning to attend the five-day event in July. Hajj is considered as the once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can also afford it. In the same reported circular, al-Rabiah said the government must be prepared to “secure the manpower required to operate the health facilities in Mecca and Medina”.

Reportedly, these facilities will be stationed at entry points for pilgrims and the Saudi health minister said that in addition to that, there will also be a vaccination committee for pilgrims within Saudi Arabia. Typically, the pilgrimage typically attracts at least 2.5 million people from across the world.

Read - 'Adopt Systemic Reforms': US Asks Saudi Arabia To Disband Force Behind Khashoggi's Killing

Read - Iran-backed Houthis Claim Responsibility For Saudi Arabia Drone And Missile Attack

Saudi Arabia launches drive-thru vaccination centres

Saudi Arabia launched drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination stations in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina and Abha earlier this week. According to a Gulf News report, the kingdom by March 1 had already administered more than 780,000 doses of novel coronavirus vaccines. The kingdom’s health ministry had launched the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on February 18 and inoculated a wider range of categories of people. Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has approved Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Read - Biden: Saudi Arabia Will Be 'held Accountable'

Read - Joe Biden Says He Will 'make Announcement' On Saudi Arabia On March 1

