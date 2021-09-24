COVID: Israel Bans Unvaccinated, Untested Teachers From Entering Schools

The Israeli Ministry of Education has barred unvaccinated teachers from entering schools. According to ANI, the teachers will not be allowed to enter the school unless they show a negative COVID test report, ANI cited the Israeli Ministry of Education. The teachers who do not possess the Green Pass need to show a negative rapid antigen test report issued within 84 hours.

Teachers must show Green Pass or negative COVID report

The Ministry of Education noted that school and kindergarten teachers who do not have Green Pass or negative test reports would be marked absent. The teachers will not be paid for the absent days, and they will also not be allowed to teach virtually. Since the beginning of the academic year, on September 2, teachers have to possess Green Pass to enter school premises. However, the teachers who did not have the document were still paid by the government. According to the new order, starting on October 3, the teachers need to show Green Pass or negative COVID test report.

Ran Erez, chairman of the Secondary School Teachers Association, did not agree to the government's decision of denying salaries to the teachers, reported Israel Hayom. Erez insisted that the teachers who do not possess Green Pass or negative coronavirus reports can be given the option of working from home. Erez pointed out that the teachers can be given work such as providing private classes to students on Zoom as per the Israel Hayom report. Furthermore, Erez mentioned that the union had filed a petition in the High Court to mandate the students aged 12 or above to either vaccinate or be tested before coming to school as they can also spread the virus.

