'Cowardly Act': Iran Blames Israel For Nuclear Site Attack; Vows Revenge

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has openly blamed Israel for the ‘sabotage’ attack on the Islamic Republic’s main Uranium enrichment facility Natanz on Sunday. In a statement broadcasted by Iran’s state-run IRNA, Zarif said that the Israelis attempted to obstruct the multilateral efforts to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the United States’ lifting of sanctions by carrying out an act of ‘nuclear terrorism'. “They think they will achieve their goal,” the Iranian diplomat said, warning that the country will retaliate with “more nuclear advancements” and the “Zionists will get their answer.” Vowing “revenge” to Israel, the Iranian official warned that Iran will “not fall into its [israel’s] trap” by stepping away from dialogue with the United States that could have the trade embargo lifted.

“If they [Israelis] think that our hand in the negotiation has weakened, actually this cowardly act will strengthen our position in the talks,” Iran’s Foreign Minister said in a state-run broadcast. He asserted that Iran will replace damaged centrifuges at the compromised facility at Isfahan Province with “even better ones”.

An unnamed intelligence official told Iran’s Nournews that the Islamic Republic has identified the perpetrator and will conduct an arrest. At the meeting with the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee, Zarif was reported saying, “The Zionists want to take revenge on the Iranian people for their success in lifting the oppressive sanctions, but we will not allow it and take revenge on the Zionists themselves.”

The top Iranian diplomat explicitly named Israel saying that its arch-foe wanted negotiations for the removal of Iran’s sanctions stalled ahead of two parallel meetings with the US after talks in Vienna concluded. He stressed to his lawmakers that the sensitive Iranian nuclear facilities needed better protection as the electrical incident caused massive damage to newly installed centrifuges and the operation at the facility has suspended for at least the next nine months. An intelligence official told Israel’s Kan news that Iran has suffered an “extensive” setback in its Uranium enrichment after the power grid compromise. The advanced IR-5 and IR-6 centrifuges at the top-secret underground facility were struck and damaged.

[A truck containing cylinders of uranium hexafluoride gas leaves Ahmadi Roshan uranium enrichment facility in Natanz to Fordo nuclear facility for the purpose of injecting the gas into Fordo centrifuges. Credit: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP/File]

'Deliberately planned explosion', say two intelligence officials

In a sensitive report carried by The New York times, two intelligence officials briefed on the damage describing the attack as ‘classified Israeli operation’. They said that the 'Natanz operation’ caused a “deliberately planned large explosion” conducted at the time when US defense secretary, Lloyd J. Austin III was visiting Israel. The attacks have completely destroyed heavily protected internal power systems that operated underground centrifuges at the fortified nuclear facility that enrich Iran’s uranium. “So now, Iran’s leverage in new talks sought by the Biden administration to restore the nuclear agreement could be significantly compromised,” the New York Times report’s statement of unnamed intelligence officials read. Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, described the Natanz atomic site attack as “nuclear terrorism” in a broadcast to state-run IRNA.

[This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility on April 7, 2021. Credit: Planet Labs Inc. via AP/File]