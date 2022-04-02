Crippled By COVID, Middle East Tourism Battles To Survive Amidst Russia-Ukraine War

Ever since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started, it has hit almost all sectors of the global economy. While the international community has been sounding alarms about its impact on the agrarian and retail sector, a recent report has brought into light the damage caused to tourism. Furthermore, the Middle East Region, a top priority of both Russian and Ukrainian tourists, is expected to suffer the most.

"We were over 75% occupied early before the war, now we are just 35%," Rania Ali, a reception manager at a four-star hotel in Hurghada, Egypt told AP.

The Middle East houses some of the most ancient monuments in the world and religious centres, and glinting high-tech cities. Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Dubai, and Istanbul are one of the most popular cities in the world, attracting hundreds of thousands of tourists every year. Notably, these cities also contribute significantly to their countries’ GDPs.

However, a recent report published by Russia’s RT stated that conflicts and sanctions could damage global tourism by US$ 7 billion just in 2022. The report particularly emphasized three middle eastern countries, Egypt, UAE, and Turkey, which it stated could suffer the most. Already crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, the revenue of the hospitality sector could slip to almost half of what remained with them.

“We’re trying to earn our bread through tourism, but it looks like the war has finished off this (tourism) season, too,” Devrim Akcay told the Associated Press standing outside his clothing shop in the resort town of Belek, along with the Mediterranean coast's Antalya province, Turkey.

Russia-Ukraine War

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he said was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that followed has now left thousands dead, cities pulverized and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. In the latest development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video late on Friday wherein he said that Russian forces were withdrawing from the north of Ukraine, in a “slow but noticeable” way, sometimes expelled by Ukrainian forces but other times leaving their own accord. The embattled leader also said that the repercussions of the attack would be felt for years after the "invaders" left. He urged the residents who return to the conflict-hit area to be cautious.

Image: AP/Instagram