Turkey’s ancient Gaziantep Castle was shredded to pieces by the massive earthquake that struck the country and neighboring Syria on Monday and killed thousands. The fortress, which was built some 1,800 years ago, sustained partial destruction as the earthquake cascaded its bastions, stone walls, and iron railings, CNN reported citing Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

Before the calamity hit, the Roman castle served as a major historic attraction that tourists looked forward to exploring while travelling southeastern Turkey. Next to the citadel stood the 17th-century-built Şirvani Mosque, which was also partially destroyed by the earthquake.

Archaeological excavations believe the castle dates back to the Roman era, when it served as a watchtower. Centuries later, it took its current form during the rule of Byzantine Emperor Justinian, as per the Turkish Museums website. In the modern day, it served as the Gaziantep Defense and Heroism Panoramic Museum.

❗🇹🇷 The Gaziantep Castle, which was built more than 2,200 years ago, collapsed during the earthquake.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/RqPtd2m83N — The_anonymous_wave (@anonymouswave1) February 6, 2023

1,700 buildings destroyed across Turkey after earthquake

The devastation experienced by the castle spurs fears that similar sites of historic importance were shattered by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, the two nations that are proud owners of a plethora of ancient relics and UNESCO world heritage sites.

Videos and images circulating on social media show before and after glimpses of the Gaziantep Castle. Reacting to the devastation, one Twitter user wrote, “Oh my god this is heartbreaking.” Another user added, “On top of the tragic toll on human lives, this is another tragedy for the world #UNESCO heritage.”

Apart from a soaring death toll of 5,000 in both countries, the earthquake also razed down some 1,700 buildings across ten cities in Turkey, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay. Monday’s earthquake and its subsequent massive aftershocks left people grieving, and also left behind a long trail of well-preserved sites reduced to rubble and clouds of dust.