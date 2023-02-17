Death Toll Tops 41,000 As Rescue Ops Continue In Quake Hit Turkey, Syria

The total death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and northwestern Syria has gone past 41,000 as the rescue operations continue for more than ten days, reported CNN. At the latest of the rescue operations that have been running across Turkey frantically, two women have been rescued from the debris in Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras on Thursday. Apart from that, a mother and two children have been saved in Antakya nine days after the earthquake.

The rescue of the three from Antakya came 228 hours after the earthquake, reported Anadolu news agency. The misery in Turkey and Syria continues as millions of earthquake victims who survived the quake need humanitarian aid and many survivors have been left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.

UN at Turkey and Syria earthquake rescue operations

In the meantime, the UN and its various other agencies have been working to provide humanitarian aid to the earthquake survivors of Turkey and Syria. Recently, the UN announced an appeal for $1 billlion in relief funds for victims in southern Turkey on Thursday. According to the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, up to a million people have been displaced. Further, he added that this was the biggest-ever natural disaster on NATO soil.

A separate appeal for almost $400 million has been launched for neighbouring Syria by the UN for helping those who have survived the quake in the war-torn country. In Syria, around 6,000 people have died in the government-held areas of Aleppo and the northwest of the country, which bore the brunt of damage. Another 1 million Syrian residents of Turkey have been affected by the powerful jolts that hit the country on February 6. According to the head of diplomatic outreach at the Syrian Association for Citizens’ Dignity, Labib al-Nahhas, “The Turkish government gave Syrians with temporary protection a permission to go to north-west Syria for three months at least and a maximum of six months, so many Syrians thought they have a better chance of surviving in the next few months at least in Syria.”

Deadliest natural disaster in Turkey's history as quake Deaths Top 41,000