Delhi: Jaishankar Holds Talks With Iranian Counterpart; Afghan, Chabahar Issues Discussed

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday reviewed bilateral ties including trade, connectivity, health and people-to-people connections with his Iranian counterpart Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who was on his visit to India.

During the delegation-level talks, the two Foreign Ministers discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations while stating that bilateral relations between both the countries are marked by strong linkages across institutions, culture and people-to-people ties. Taking to his Twitter, EAM informed that he and his Iranian counterpart have exchanged views on global and regional issues including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Wide ranging discussion with FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran.



Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, connectivity, health and people to people ties.



Exchanged views on global and regional regional issues including JCPOA, Afghanistan and Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/eADoLWkyiE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 8, 2022

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, EAM lauded the role of Iran in facilitating India’s medical assistance to Afghanistan, including the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghan nationals residing in Iran. Speaking on Afghanistan, India and Iran reaffirmed the significance of providing immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and reiterated the need for a representative and inclusive political system in support of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

Continue cooperation for the development of Chabahar port

Discussing the connectivity in the region, both India and Iran reviewed the progress made at Iran's Shahid Beheshti Terminal, Chabahar port. "The sides agreed that the Chabahar Port has provided much-needed sea-access to landlocked Afghanistan and has also emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region, including for Central Asia," a statement from a press release of the Ministry of External Affairs read. Reaffirming their commitment to continue to cooperate on the development of Chabahar Port, the ministry said that the teams from both countries will be meeting soon to address operational aspects of the Chabahar port in the middle east country.

JCPOA & Ukraine conflict

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who is on his three-day visit to India, briefed EAM on Wednesday on the current situation pertaining to the JCPOA. Notably, JCPOA is a nuclear deal with Iran which was signed in 2015 between P5+1 countries, including China, Russia, the US, the UK, and Germany. The deal assured the removal of sanctions by the US on Tehran, in return for Iran to reduce its uranium concentration. However, in 2018 US under Donald Trump exited the program, resulting in Iran breaching provisions of the JCPOA deal.

As the Russia Ukraine war has brought uncertainty to the world, the two foreign ministers not only discussed the conflict that has entered its 106th day but also discussed its repercussions as the food-energy crisis looms over the world.

PM Modi also met the visiting Iranian Minister on Wednesday in New Delhi and said that the relations between India and Iran have mutually benefited both the countries and promoted regional security and prosperity. Hossein also held a meeting with the National Security Advisor, Ajit Kumar Doval, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

Was happy to receive Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian for a useful discussion on further development of Centuries-old civilizational links between India and Iran. Our relations have mutually benefited both the countries and have promoted regional security and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/Ef5Sbtj7Gb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2022

Notably, this meeting is significant amid the criticism of India by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over controversial remarks on minorities made by two former BJP spokespersons.