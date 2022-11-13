Democratic Party Activist Stuck In Istanbul Following 'bomb Attack' That Killed Six People

Anila Ali, a Democratic Party activist from Washington DC, was stuck in Turkey's Istanbul after an explosion on a major pedestrian thoroughfare killed six people and injured 53 others.

In a video, Ali said that she had been stuck at a hotel due to the explosion. "We have been hiding her for more than an hour. We have a flight a 9 pm...When we came here everybody said you can't go and asked us to hide in a hotel," she added

She said that they are being stopped from going to the hotel where they have rooms and proceeding towards the airport. "We are saved because we took the wrong train. It is being said that it could take another one or two hours as officials are searching if there are more bombs."

"The police and Turkish people are helping us. They are taking care of us. I pray almighty to protect the world from extremism," Anila Ali said.

stuck in the bombing in #Istanbul pray for us pic.twitter.com/2YzV2rl4eN — Anila Ali (@anilaali) November 13, 2022

Turkish President calls bomb blast in Istanbul 'an attack'; six killed

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the explosion at Taksim Istiklal Street was caused by a "bomb attack" and six people died. Speaking before leaving for G-20 Summit in Indonesia, he said that blast was a treacherous attack and its perpetrators would be punished.

He informed the media that four people died at the incident spot and two people in the hospital. Another 53 were injured, according to information he received from the Istanbul Governor.

A video from the scene showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as people turned and ran away. Other visuals showed firetrucks, police and ambulance at the scene.

Meanwhile, Turkey's media watchdog set a temporary ban on reporting on the blast a move that prevents broadcasters from showing videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath.

The Supreme Council of Radio and Television (SCRT) has levied similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents. Turkey was hit by a series of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.