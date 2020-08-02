Israel Protests Gain Steam As Thousands Rally Against Netanyahu Over Handling Of Pandemic

A huge crowd of demonstrators gathered outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence on August 1, in what appeared to be the largest rally till date, calling for the leader to resign over his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic. The protests against Netanyahu have been going on for weeks and appear to have gained steam now.

As per reports, rallies were held in Jerusalem on August 1. The official residence of the 70-year-old leader and his beach house in central Israel near Tel Aviv witnessed protestors in huge numbers. Over the past few months, thousands of Israelis have called for Netanyahu's resignation and have been protesting against his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Charges of alleged corruption have also surfaced against his government. Amidst all this, the Israeli Prime Minister has downplayed all the allegations levied against him. However, various reports suggest that protestors are in no mood to end their demonstrations with at least 10,000 people taking to the streets in central Jerusalem on August 1.

A large number of protestors raised Israeli flags and blew loud horns. Many protestors called the PM "crime minister" and also that Netanyahu be jailed. The protests against Netanyahu are the largest that the middle east nation has witnessed since the 2011 rallies over the country’s high cost of living.

Netanyahu blames local media over protests against him

Netanyahu is already facing an ongoing corruption trial and allegations of an undemocratic power grab to remain in office. The ongoing pandemic has also forced unemployment to rise up to 21% in the country. Israeli police have been accused of using extensive force to break down the ongoing protests, with officers tearing down signs and tents, dragging people into detention, and using water cannon to disperse protesters.

On the other hand, Netanyahu's supporters have also been accused of assaulting demonstrators during the ongoing rallies. On July 30, members of La Familia, an extremist gang of Beitar Jerusalem football club supporters, chanted slogans like “I hate Arabs”.

After this, the police detained nearly 16 people from the group and tried to keep them away from the anti-government protestors. The Israeli Prime Minister has however dismissed these protests as a movement fuelled by his political enemies. He has also blamed the local media for overplaying their significance.

