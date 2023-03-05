Demonstrators Call For New 'Disruption Day' To Protest Netanyahu's Judicial Reforms

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets for the ninth consecutive weekend to protest against the government's proposed changes to the judiciary. The largest demonstration took place in Tel Aviv, where an estimated 160,000 people gathered, while tens of thousands more protested in various other locations across the country. Organizers claimed that the total number of demonstrators exceeded 4,00,000, but this figure could not be independently verified.

After the main rally in Tel Aviv came to a close, there were some reports of clashes between police and a group of protesters who attempted to breach barriers and enter the Ayalon Highway. This action had been explicitly forbidden by police and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

New 'day of disruption announced'

During the protests, police forces used horse-mounted officers and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. At least four people were reportedly detained, and the highway was reopened after about an hour of closures. Meanwhile, protest leaders announced that there would be another "day of disruptions" on Thursday, March 9, following similar events last Wednesday that saw protests and road blockages throughout the country, with some instances of violence between police and protesters in Tel Aviv.

At the Tel Aviv rally, former Likud minister Limor Livnat addressed the protesters and humorously greeted them with the names they have been called by their opponents. Livnat greeted the demonstrators by saying, "Good evening 'anarchists,' good evening 'terrorists' - good evening patriots." It is worth pointing out that Nethanyahu won the elections and during the campaign, he promised judicial reforms.

Israel's Parliament okays second part of judicial reforms

The Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of Israel has approved the second part of a controversial judicial reforms, which seek to reform Israel's judiciary by limiting the authority of the Supreme Court. The move has sparked widespread protests across the country, as per a report from Sputnik. The vote passed with the support of nine members, while opposition lawmakers who raised objections were reportedly removed from the session.

Back in January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin introduced a legal reform package to curb the power of the country's Supreme Court, which they believe is too powerful. The package would give the cabinet more control over the selection of new judges, and would allow the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the first part of the legislation was approved by the Israeli parliament. Critics of the reform have argued that it will weaken Israel's democratic foundations and could spark a constitutional crisis.