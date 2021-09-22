Disabled Israeli Woman To Return Home After 2 Years Of Imprisonment In Peru

Hodaya Monsonego, a 24-year-old Israeli woman, who has been held in Peru for two years over suspicion of attempted drug smuggling will be permitted to return to Israel on Friday, according to a television broadcast on Tuesday. She was arrested in Lima in 2019 for allegedly assisting in the importation of a large amount of cocaine from Peru to Israel. She was imprisoned for a year in Lima, according to Channel 12.

Monsonego's family claims that she is intellectually handicapped and was most likely exploited by a friend and the friend's former brother-in-law, who is said to be the operation's mastermind. Monsonego's friend, identified as Smadar Zohar, invited her on a trip overseas and paid for her airfare, according to the family.

Local police officials tracked accused persons since their arrival in Peru

The investigation says that Monsonego never travelled to the United States, although believing that was their objective. Monsonego, Zohar and her nephews travelled from Madrid to Lima, where they remained in a hostel for a few days before returning to the airport, presumably to return to Israel. Local police officials, who had been following them since they landed in Peru, apprehended them after discovering a huge amount of cocaine in their baggage. Monsonego and Zohar were both jailed, and the children were returned to Israel to their parents. Monsonego's siblings claimed she was easily swayed and was frequently exploited by people owing to her cognitive handicap.

Yoni Mellul, Zohar's former brother-in-law is said to be the man behind the smuggling operation, as per the Channel 12 investigation. Mellul approached Zohar and requested her to come to Peru to bring back some luggage, according to a criminal indictment eventually brought against him in Israel. To prevent suspicion, he recommended bringing a friend and be escorted by his children. Mellul allegedly paid for the entire trip and oversaw the operation from Israel.

Zohar was supposed to fly back to Israel, containing around 20kg of cocaine in the suitcases. Mellul has pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him. Monsonego's sister launched a social media campaign in Israel to raise awareness about their sister's condition, generate donations and put pressure on Israeli authorities to gain her release.

(Image: Twitter/@yairlapid)