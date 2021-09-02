Doha: Taliban Leader Meets Turkey's Ambassador To Qatar; 'bilateral Ties' Talk Begins

Taliban’s Political office Deputy Head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on September 1 met with Turkey's Ambassador to Qatar Mustafa Goksu at the extremist group’s office in Doha, reported ANI citing another outlet. Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem said that the Turkish envoy pledged that the country will continue to enhance relations as well as cooperation with Afghanistan. The Ashraf Ghani-led government in Afghanistan fell to the Taliban on August 15 and since then chaos has tightened its grip on the country.

Governments across the globe have made efforts to take out desperate Afghans who fear Taliban rule. All western troops finally left the war-ravaged nation as of August 31 with some of the countries still leaving citizens in Afghanistan including the United States. Meanwhile, as the US and UK have shifted their Afghan embassy operations to Qatar, the Taliban has also indicated that the discussion is presently ongoing over forming a new government.

The insurgents, who celebrated US departure on Tuesday, have already appointed other officials such as governours, police chiefs and police commanders for provinces and districts.

Taliban gearing up to reveal new government

Days after the US announced the completion of its 20-year-old war, on Thursday, the Taliban rulers were preparing to unveil their new government. The Afghanistan economy teetered on the edge of collapse over two weeks after the Islamist militia captured the capital of Kabul. Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi also informed on social media that a ceremony was being put together at the presidential palace in Kabul. However, the exact date is not yet revealed in any official statement.

Notably, the legitimacy of the new Afghan government after Taliban control still remains crucial in the eyes of global leaders especially when the national economy is struggling. Reportedly, the economic crisis coupled with drought has already taken the lives of thousands of Afghan nationals while scores of people have sought safe haven in western countries.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price also said on Wednesday that the country has taken in around 24,000 Afghans at risk since August 17. Taliban has ensured safe passage for foreigners or Afghans out of the country who were still left behind despite the massive airlift missions started by various governments.

Image: AP-Representative Image