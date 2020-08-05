Beirut Explosion: Domestic Worker Risks Her Own Life To Save Child; Watch Video

A video is going viral on social media which shows a domestic worker’s bravery during the Beirut blasts. The video shows the workers saving a child from the after-effects of the blast. It has been captured on CCTV camera of a house.

Beirut blast: Domestic worker saves child

The damage due to the explosion in Beirut’s portside warehouse extended over half of Lebanon’s capital and up to 300,000 have been left homeless, said the city's governor on August 5. While destructive videos of the blast are doing rounds on social media, this one video shows an act of kindness. In the footage, a woman can be seen cleaning the house with a vacuum cleaner as the child is roaming around playfully. Suddenly, the glass windows shatter as an impact of the blast. The worker’s prompt reflex enables her to pick up the playful girl and move inside the room, holding the little girl.

Everyone is sharing videos of today's deadly #BeirutBlast.



Here's something else.



This is the exact moment a maid risked her own life to save a little child, just as the explosion occurred.



Heroes can be anywhere.pic.twitter.com/6Eq4q5Wt4G — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) August 4, 2020

The video has been uploaded on twitter with the caption, "Everyone is sharing videos of today's deadly #BeirutBlast. Here's something else. This is the exact moment a maid risked her own life to save a little child, just as the explosion occurred. Heroes can be anywhere". Uploaded on August 5, the video has managed to gather 13.3K likes and 2.4K Retweets and comments. Netizens also took over to the comment section to praise her act of bravery. While some say that this is the most horrifying blast that they have ever seen, others are just appreciating her for saving the little girl.

Crazy thing is her first step. That's where your brain goes. There was never a doubt she was getting to that kid. There was not even a split second thought to run. — Masked Averager (@JAStrohm) August 5, 2020

I’m devastated for the people of Lebanon.

My heart goes out to all of them tonight.

I know Lebanese people are resilient.

I am the daughter of a man born there.

I know they are tough.

I know somehow they will emerge stronger from this.

For now, I pray for them.

For all of them. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 5, 2020

Wonderful.. however most maids especially of African descent are usually mistreated and taken advantage of in Lebanon yet they would risk their lives in situations like these — Evans Manyala (@evans_manyala) August 5, 2020

Go through it frame by frame. The very moment the blast hits she's in motion towards the kid.



That's why Beirut will make it through this. Because when push comes to shove, this is what humans do in a crisis. This is our first instinct, and it's the best of us. — Thomas Kilmer (@ThomasKilmer4) August 5, 2020

I am grateful that this little girl had someone like this woman to hold onto and comfort her in what must have been a super confusing moment. — Lexie King (@Lexcellent15) August 5, 2020

SHERO



Bravery comes in all packages. ❤ — DaleWillResist📣 (@awelab1956) August 5, 2020

The explosion rocked Lebanon’s capital and has brought the city to a standstill. It has severely damaged the buildings and establishments. Video footages shared on social media showed a huge ball of fire rising from the ground with orange-coloured clouds over the port. Windows shattered and ceilings collapsed due to the shock waves of the blast.

