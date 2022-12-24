Dubai-based Indian Driver Wins 'unbeliveable' Prize, Plans To Build Charity Trust In India

In what may appear to be a real jackpot, a Dubai-based Indian driver, Ajay Ogula won a prize worth Dh15 million (Rs 33 crore), in the Emirate Draw. Ajay Ogula hails from a village in southern India, and he came to the UAE four years ago for better work opportunities.

According to the Khaleej Times, Ogula is currently employed at a jewellery firm, where he works as a driver and earns Dh3,200 (about $71,968).

Dubai-based Indian driver bags Rs 33 crore jackpot

When asked what he would do with this amount, he replied that he wants to build his own charity trust with this amount to fulfil the basic needs of people in his hometown. "I will continue building my charity trust with this amount. "This will help many people get the basic needs they need in my hometown and neighbouring villages," said Ogula.

Ogula stated that when he first told his family in India about his prize and becoming a millionaire, they did not believe him."They will have to believe it now because I will be in the news," Mr Ogula told the Khaleej Times.

The news outlet reported that in the same draw, 50-year-old Paula Leech, a British national, won Dh77,777. Leech is a mother of three children, and she has worked as a human resources professional in the UAE for about 14 years.

