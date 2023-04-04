Dubai Court Rules Sanjay Shah, Suspect In Money Laundering Case, Be Extradited To Denmark

The Dubai Court of Cassation has rejected the appeal of Sanjay Shah, a British national wanted by Danish authorities on charges of fraud and money laundering, and has upheld the Dubai Court of Appeal’s ruling to grant Denmark’s request for his extradition, a statement said.

Shah, 52, a hedge fund trader, was arrested by Dubai Police in June last year in response to Denmark’s extradition petition, and his extradition was referred to the Dubai Courts by the Attorney General.

Though the Dubai Courts initially rejected Denmark’s extradition request, Attorney General Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan appealed the decision in accordance with the Law of International Judicial Cooperation, and the Dubai Court of Cassation has now upheld the decision to extradite the suspect to Denmark, according to the statement issued here on Sunday evening.

In December last year, a court in Dubai had ruled Shah, accused of masterminding a USD 1.7 billion tax scheme, be extradited to Denmark.

Shah, a hedge fund trader, was accused of orchestrating a scheme that ran from 2012 to 2015, in which foreign businesses pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds for which they were not eligible.