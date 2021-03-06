Dubai Denies Knowledge Of Princess Latifa's Whereabouts; 'yet To See Proof Of Life'

The United Nations (UN) has yet not seen any proof that the Dubai ruler’s “missing” daughter is alive. Princess Latifa caught global attention in February after appearing in secret recordings and claiming that she was being held “hostage in a villa converted into a jail”. She had tried to flee the country in 2018 after which she sent secret video messages to friends accusing her father of holding her “hostage” as she feared for her life.

Prompted by the Princess’ call for help, the UN launched an investigation into the case. Last month, the UN confirmed it had asked the UAE for proof that Princess Latifa was alive. However, the global body, on March 5, confirmed that it has not received any response from the UAE officials. Speaking to BBC, UN spokesperson Robert Colville said there had been meetings with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) diplomatic mission in Geneva but when asked if proof of life had been received, he replied: "Not yet, no".

'I want to be free'

Sheikha Latifa reappeared in a BBC investigative news programme, where she accused her father, UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of holding her hostage in a villa-turned jail in Dubai. In the video, Sheikha Latifa, who tried to flee UAE in 2018 but was allegedly captured by the Indian coast guard and sent back to her home country, was seen recording the video inside a bathroom, saying it is the only room with a door. Further in the programme, Sheikha Latifa says she is worried about her safety and life.

Shekha Latifa claims that the house where she is being held "hostage" has only tinted windows and she has not seen sunlight for a very long time. According to the documentary, Tiina Jauhiainen, a friend of Sheikha Latifa, somehow managed to get her a cell phone a year after the failed escape attempt. Sheikha Latifa used the phone to record the videos and send them to BBC for the news programme.

"I’m reaching a point where I’m getting so tired of everything. It’s like a circus … I just want to be free. I don’t know what they’re planning on doing with me. The situation is getting more desperate every day," Princess Latifa says in the documentary.

