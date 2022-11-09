Dubai Man Gives His Resume To People With Chocolate Bar At Traffic Signal; Netizens React

In Dubai, a man named Nawar Moukhalati decided to hand out his resume with a chocolate bar to people at traffic signals after failing to find a job. Is it an impressive approach or not? Well, the netizen has found it as a unique approach. With the printed hard copy resume, there was a chocolate and note with his contact details which says, "I will be grateful to you if you help me to get a job. I wish you a beautiful day full of love and happiness."

According to the Lovin Dubai report, Nawar Moukhalati was spotted at traffic signals in Dubai Marina handing out his resume along with a mini chocolate bar to people. Nawar made his resume the way it is supposed to be, it started with a professional summary then discussed his professional experience and shared his educational qualification. As mentioned in the resume, he has studied business at Al Zarqa University and can speak both, Arabic and English. He has several years of experience in salesmanship and has worked at various offices in sales. Moukhalati has posted about this on his LinkedIn account where he wrote, "After I failed to get a job on Linkedin, I started distributing my CV on the signals Dubai."

Netizens praise Nawar

The netizens have praised, supported, and also given a shout-out to Nawar's resume post. One of the LinkedIn users gave a shout out to the UAE companies that might be looking for a creative person like Nawar. The user also praised him for being an excellent guy for marketing. The second LinkedIn user asked people to help him find a job while another wrote that "Believe in one thing. Nothing is permanent. If you have a bad time now it will not gonna stay long. Hence, A nice opportunity is waiting for you ahead. You are just near. Wish you good luck."