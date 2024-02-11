Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:38 IST
Dubai Rains: Work-From-Home Declared for Government Employees on Monday Due to Unpredictable Weather
Government employees in Dubai will be allowed to work from home or from a remote location on Monday, February 12.
UAE: Due to the sudden rains in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) region on Saturday, a weather advisory has been issued for residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Government employees in Dubai will be allowed to work from home or from a remote location on Monday, February 12. The advisory applies to employees in all government agencies in the emirate of Dubai, with an exception for the jobs that require attendance or presence in office.
As per a report in Khaleej Times, the remote work directive has been issued from the office of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Dubai is likely to experience heavy rains and stormy weather conditions from February 11-13.
After the unstable weather in the UAE, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) issued an alert for rains, lightning, thunder, and hail in some areas.
Residents have been warned to adhere to safety protocol, while motorists have been advised to avoid water channels, water terrains and roads where flooding could take place.
#أمطار_الخير#المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد
#Rain#NCM pic.twitter.com/utCMZdBcn3
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) February 11, 2024
A weather warning for heavy rains and storms has also been issued for other Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman.
