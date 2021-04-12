Dubai Restaurants Allowed To Serve Food Without Putting In Place Curtains During Ramadan

Dubai announced new rules and parted with a long-standing requirement that restaurants be covered by curtains in the daytime during Ramadan to shield the sight of food from people fasting. The move has been announced by the city-state's Economic Development Department and is a step which will help in providing a boost to the tourism industry.

The Associated Press quoted state-run WAM news agency saying, “Restaurants will be allowed to serve customers without putting in place curtains, dividers or facades as has been the mandatory practice previously. The new circular replaces circulars issued in previous years that have required restaurants to block dining areas from the sight of those who are fasting”. As per the new rules, the restaurants do not need to obtain special permits to serve food during sunlight hours.

UAE cancels Ramadan tent permits

Earlier in March, authorities in UAE’s Ajman cancelled all permits for Ramadan tents for Iftar meals and public gatherings in the emirate due to COVID-19 pandemic. As a compensation, the government pledged for a free meal distribution campaign that will be conducted in a safe and hygienic manner by the registered government charities. UAE’s decision to scrap the permission to run public tents during the holy month replicated Dubai’s announcement last week that cancelled meal tent installations by the private donors over concerns of coronavirus spread. UAE’s state press including The Khaleej Times reported that Ajman's Charitable Activities and Endowments Coordination Council will draft a plan for meal distribution.

UAE’s ACAECC noted that the measure was in line with the administration’s efforts to combat the surge in new cases of the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the kingdom and the world for over a year. Dubai and Ajman's authorities have decided that no tents for iftar and suhoor, the pre-dawn meal taken before fasting will be hosted. The executive director of the charitable sector Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi told the state press that the organizations and entities that were willing to donate meals will now have to collaborate with the charities and institutions approved and licensed by the IACAD. The idea is to conduct a campaign that is safe and less risky, and prohibits congregation in large numbers. People’s health and safety are among IACAD’s top priorities, Al Muhairi noted, adding that “all necessary precautions'' will be taken to be vigilant against the disease spread.

(Image Credits: AP)