Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Abu Dhabi on July 15. Commencing his day-long visit, he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The purpose of their meeting wa to assess and discuss the growing bilateral relations between their respective nations. Naturally, this visit has sparked a wave of social media activity, with users sharing diverse posts.

Among these shares, a video depicting the Burj Khalifa has gained widespread popularity. The clip showcases the iconic world's tallest building adorned in the colors of the Indian tricolour as a tribute to Prime Minister Modi's visit.

ANI shared on Twitter an amazing video. “Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed the colours of the Indian national flag yesterday ahead of PM Modi's official visit to the country,” they wrote alongside.

The video begins by displaying the illuminated skyscraper adorned in the vibrant hues of the Indian flag. As the video unfolds, it also includes an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video concludes with a heartfelt message that reads, "Welcome honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Watch the dazzling video:

WATCH | Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed the colours of the Indian national flag yesterday ahead of PM Modi's official visit to the country pic.twitter.com/xQ9e7cJ6uH — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

The video was uploaded just a few hours ago and has already garnered nearly 70,000 views since its posting. Additionally, it has received over 3,500 likes, indicating a positive response from viewers.