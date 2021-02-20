Dubai's Missing Princess Latifa 'cared For At Home', Family Says

In a statement released Friday in response to UN Commission’s enquiry regarding missing Dubai princess Latifa’s whereabouts, UN Dubai royal family said: ‘Latifa is being cared for at home’. The royal family’s remarks followed video footage, released earlier this week, where princess Latifa was seen accusing her father, Dubai’s ruler Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, of holding her captive at a villa’s bathroom in her failed attempts to escape to UAE. World leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the UN commission pushed for Dubai’s clarification regarding princess Latifa’s location and her wellbeing, with UNHRC demanding ‘proof’ that the missing princess was ‘still alive’.

In the controversial video, aired by BBC, the 35-year-old claimed that she was imprisoned, held hostage and threatened after she was caught fleeing from Dubai in February 2018 off the India coast and held under detention. While the royal family deemed the missing princess’ detention a rescue mission, Latifa accused her family of holding her in imprisonment with ‘just one window’, a claim that caused a stir among leaders worldwide. However, in response to the footage, UAE Embassy in London responded with a statement, saying: ‘Regarding reports about Sheikha Latifa, we want to thank those who have expressed concern for her wellbeing, despite the coverage which certainly is not reflective of the actual position. Her family has confirmed that Her Highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical professionals. She continues to improve and we are hopeful she will return to public life at the appropriate time.’

Does Dubai's leader think we are dumb? He claims Princess Latifa is "being cared for at home." The videos show she is perfectly capable of speaking for herself. Why won't he let her? He has "disappeared" her to prevent her from leading an independent life. https://t.co/w2RGOyhtJX pic.twitter.com/eJyzD0tTvg — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 19, 2021

Arrested near the Indian coast in 2018

Earlier, joining the calls of Boris Johnson, and the UN Commission that said it will raise the issue with the UAE's mission in Geneva, attorneys of Princess Latifa asked the Gulf emirate to release the detained princess, who, they alleged has been held in captivity for more than three years. Asserting that the UAE must “avoid further international scandal”, the lawyers appealed to set free Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, Further, they cited the video, in which the detained princess made a plea for freedom and asked the UN's human rights body to probe into her whereabouts.

The 35-year-old daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also the Prime minister and vice president of UAE, was arrested by the commandos off the Indian coast in 2018, hasn’t been heard since she stopped responding to text messages six months ago. In 2019, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s estranged wife, Princess Haya, fled to London, where she wanted custody of her two children through the British courts. However, ruling in favour of the Dubai ruler, the court launched intimidation against Princess Haya and abducted her two children, including Sheikha Latifa.

