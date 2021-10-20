EAM Jaishankar Calls On Israel President Isaac Herzog On 5-day Visit To Country

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed ways to improve the bilateral relationship with Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. They also discussed ideas on regional and global issues of mutual concern. EAM Jaishankar is currently on a five-day visit to Israel and specifically called on the two leaders. Jaishankar is visiting Israel for the first time as the External Affairs Minister and was invited by Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting, “A warm and rich discussion on realizing the full potential of our strategic partnership. PM Bennett's purposeful and focused approach to it was deeply encouraging.'' Jaishankar further added that Bennett's sharing of strategic perspectives was very important. Jaishankar also tweeted, ''India and Israel will work even more closely to realise their partnership's vision for the next 30 years.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar held a meeting with Israeli Parliament Speaker Mickey Levy and the two other prominent leaders. Issues like the common challenges faced by the two countries were heavily discussed and the two countries closely heard the opinions of the other country. Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar also held "very productive talks" with Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. In the meeting, the two countries agreed to start negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as early as next month to complete by next June.

Bond between Isreal & India

Jaishankar tweeted after meeting the Israeli President, ''Delighted to call on President @Isaac_Herzog. Our conversation covered changes in the geopolitical landscape. Deeply appreciate his visible commitment to taking our bilateral ties to the next level.” President Herzog said in a tweet, ''Two ancient nations, two proud democracies. Energising discussion today with @DrSJaishankar, FM of our close friend and partner India. Great promise for Israeli-Indian collaboration on tech, trade, energy and more. There is so much we can do with our combined creativity.'' India and Israel strengthened their relations of strategic partnership when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel in July 2017. The relationship between the two countries has fixated on the knowledge-based partnership, which includes scientific collaborations and research.

(with ANI inputs)