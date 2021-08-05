EAM Jaishankar To Attend Swearing-in Ceremony Of Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi

At the invitation of the Iranian government, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Iran between August 5-6 for the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s next President Ebrahim Raisi. The incoming hardline cleric is set to assume the Presidential office this week on Thursday after being officially endorsed by the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Iran’s eighth president.

In an official release on Aug. 4, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that “S Jaishankar will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect H.E. Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on August 5, 2021.” It continued, “During his visit, EAM will call on the President, and on the sidelines, will also meet other leaders.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that EAM Jaishankar will be on a two-day visit to Iran to represent India as the incoming president Ebrahim Raisi takes the leadership from the ousted President Hassan Rouhani. Similarly, the European Union announced that it would dispatch a high-level representative to attend the swearing-in of Iranian President-elect Raisi on Thursday. Israel meanwhile criticized the decision as Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Hayat tweeted: “The decision of the European Union to send a senior representative to the swearing-in ceremony of the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ is puzzling and shows poor judgment.”

EEAS Mora in Tehran ahead of Raisi's inauguration

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary-General Enrique Mora on Wednesday visited Tehran ahead of the inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi. He held talks with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, involved in the negotiations of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal negotiation in Vienna. Iranian Foreign Ministry, Mora, and Araqchi exchanged dialogue related to key regional issues including the Taliban unrest in Afghanistan. Bloc’s diplomatic body said in a statement that EU’s Mora “will attend the inauguration on behalf of [EU top diplomat Josep Borrell].” EEAS spokeswoman Nabila Massrali tweeted, “It is crucial to engage diplomatically with the new administration and to pass directly important messages.”

The White House, meanwhile, had earlier made clear that US President Joe Biden has no plans to meet with the newly elected Iranian leaders as the US currently has no diplomatic relations with Iran, and not much has changed on that front. We don't currently have any diplomatic relations with Iran or any plans to meet at the leader level," the White House Press secretary told reporters. "Our view is that the decision-maker here is the Supreme Leader. And we’re looking forward to seeing where that goes moving forward. "