Earthquake In Turkey & Syria Has Left Children 'completely On Edge', Says UNICEF

As a result of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, children have been left traumatised and anxious, fearing further aftershocks, concerned their world will be disrupted once again. UNICEF's spokesperson has expressed concerns about the emotional impact on children, adding that the disaster has claimed the lives of 52,000 people, while many buildings have been destroyed beyond repair.

During his visit to Turkey and Syria, Joe English, who works as a spokesperson for UNICEF, said that he was taken aback by the extent of the damage caused by the earthquake. According to a report from Sky news, he observed that buildings had collapsed entirely, leaving him stunned by the scale of destruction. For the people of Syria, the earthquake has added to their existing woes, as they continue to grapple with the effects of the civil war.

The earthquake adds on to the problems that already exist due to the civil war

English pointed out that families in Syria were already living in precarious conditions because they were "displaced not once or twice, but multiple times by the conflict". "We're now approaching 12 years of conflict. There was one young boy I was speaking to earlier this week, Majid, and he was nine years old. His entire childhood has been spent set against this backdrop of airstrikes and displacement and once again being forced from his home once again, his mum having to explain to him why they can't stay where they are. This is just the latest catastrophe," English said.

As per the statement of the UNICEF Spokesman, English, the immediate return of children to schools is of utmost importance, given that it instills in them a sense of hope and optimism for the future. However, English also expressed grave concerns over the escalating water crisis in northwest Syria, where thousands of suspected cholera cases have been reported, exacerbating the dire conditions already faced by survivors of earthquakes and other catastrophes. "It is truly disheartening that after enduring years of war and natural disasters, a simple glass of water could pose the biggest threat to the safety and well-being of these children," he lamented.