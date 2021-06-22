Ebrahim Raisi Hopes To Restore Ties With Saudi Arabia, Not Willing To Meet US President

Iran's president-elect rejected the possibility of meeting with President Joe Biden or negotiating Tehran’s ballistic missile program and support regional militias. In his first news conference since winning elections, Ebrahim Raisi said that he hoped his tenure would restore ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He added that he would have "no problem" with a possible reopening of the Saudi Embassy in Tehran and that the "restoration of relations faces no barrier."

Raisi on ties with Saudi Arabia

Raisi was asked about his role in the 1988 mass execution of political prisoners at the end of the Iran-Iraq war. He did not respond to the question but described himself as "defender of human rights". On talks over Iran's nuclear deal, Raisi promised to salvage the accord to secure relief from US sanctions.

Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi ruled out meeting with Biden. He called on the US to return to the 2015 nuclear deal. Raisi said that US is "obliged to lift all oppressive sanctions against Iran". Raisi emphasized the deal’s importance and exhorting the US to “return and implement your commitments”. The President-elect hoped to restore Iran-Saudi Arabia ties. He said that "no barriers" on efforts to reopen embassies in both the countries."

Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran elections

The sole moderate in Iran's presidential election conceded defeat to Ebrahim Raisi, the country's hard-line judiciary chief. It signaled the protege of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had won a vote he dominated after the disqualification of his strongest competition. Raisi was also one of four judges who oversaw death sentences for about 5,000 prisoners, according to Amnesty International. Iran, on the other hand, has never acknowledged the mass executions and Raisi has never addressed the allegations about his role in them.

IMAGE: AP