Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's President-elect, To Focus On Economic Revival And Nuclear Deal

Ebrahim Raisi, an ultraconservative in Iran, will be sworn in as the Islamic republic's new president on Tuesday which is August 3, despite the country's dire economic crisis and crippling US sanctions. He succeeds Hassan Rouhani, who is best known for the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six international countries.

Raisi, 60, will be in charge of nuclear discussions aimed at restoring the pact that the US unilaterally withdrew from in 2018. Raisi will take the oath in front of parliament on August 5. After many political heavyweights were prevented from running, he won the election in June with more than half of the vote. He has been chastised by the West for his human rights record.

Raisi's top objective is to lift the US sanctions

According to Professor Clement Therme, a scholar at the European University Institute in Italy, Iran's economic issues, compounded by American sanctions, will be the new president's greatest challenge. He stated that Raisi's main goal will be to enhance the economy by strengthening the Islamic republic's economic relations with its neighbours. The idea would be to create a corporate model that protects Iran's economic progress from American policies and actions. Raisi's top objective, according to Prof Therme, will be to "lift US sanctions" so that Iran can expand commerce with its neighbours and non-Western countries like China and Russia.

Iran agreed to limit its nuclear capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief in 2015. Former US President Donald Trump, however, unilaterally withdrew from the agreement three years later and reimposed sanctions, forcing Teheran to back out of most of its nuclear commitments.

Trump's successor, Joe Biden, has indicated that he is willing to return to the accord, and has begun in direct talks with Iran in addition to official talks with the agreement's surviving members, the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia. Iran's economy shrank by more than 6% in both 2018 and 2019, as a result of US sanctions that sought to halt its oil exports.

Raisi will not negotiate with other parties

Raisi has already stated that he will not talk with the other parties about the nuclear deal. Between April and June, six rounds of nuclear discussions between Iran and international powers were held in Vienna. The previous round ended on June 20th, and no date has been announced for the next one as of yet.