Ebrahim Raisi To Be Iran's President: World Leaders Congratulate On 'landmark Victory'

As hardline Iranian judge Ebrahim Raisi secured a landmark victory in the country’s 13th presidential elections, several world leaders congratulated the ultraconservative cleric. According to the Associated Press, the initial results showed that Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the contest, which is a huge 14.5 million more than his nearest rival. He secured 62 per cent of the votes following which global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, congratulated Raisi.

While citing a press officer at the Russian embassy in Tehran, the RIA news agency reported that Putin congratulated Raisi on winning Iran’s presidential election. He also expressed hopes for the further development of constructive bilateral cooperation. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also congratulated the new Iranian President and in a Twitter statement said that he is looking forward to working with Raisi to further strengthen the relations between the two nations.

Congratulations to Excellency brother Ibrahim Raisi @raisi_com on his landmark victory in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 13th Presidential elections. Look forward to working with him for further strengthening of our fraternal ties and for regional peace, progress and prosperity. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 19, 2021

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Raisi and said that he believed cooperation between the two neighbours would strengthen during his term. "Stating my belief that cooperation between our two countries will strengthen during your presidency, I am ready to work together with you," Erdogan reportedly said in a letter sent to Raisi. He even added that he was looking forward to visiting Iran after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We wish for the Islamic Republic, and for our bilateral relations, stability, continuity and prosperity," Vice-President and de facto Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a statement tweeted by Dubai's media office. State news agency WAM reported that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed also sent a message of congratulations.

Victory for nation over 'enemy propaganda'

Raisi was also hailed as the new president after his three main rivals congratulated him even before the initial results were disclosed. In a televised speech, Iran’s outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani also said that his successor had been elected in the previous day’s vote, without naming the widely expected winner, Raisi. Rouhani congratulated the “people on their choice”. He said that his official congratulations will come later, but Rouhani also added that the country knows who got enough votes in this election and who is elected by the people. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the other hand, hailed the presidential election won by an ultraconservative as a victory for the nation over "enemy propaganda".

The winner of yesterday's #elections is the Iranian nation. They have again stood up to the propaganda of the enemy's mercenary media & the urgings of the simple-minded & the ill-wishers. They have displayed their presence in the heart of the country's political arena. pic.twitter.com/BLLiBH7cvK — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 19, 2021

(Image: AP)

