Egypt: 32 Killed, 66 Injured After Two Trains Collide In Southern Province Of Sohag

Two trains in southern Egypt on March 26 collided, causing three passenger cars to flip over, health officials informed. The horrifying incident killed 32 people and 66 others were left injured. According to AP, following the incident, the Egyptian health authorities said that dozens of ambulance vehicles were rushed to the scene of the crash, which took place in the southern province of Sohag.

Several videos shared on social media showed the flipped wagons with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble. As per reports, some victims seemed unconscious, while others could be seen bleeding. Bystanders even carried bodies, laying them out on the ground near the site of the accident.

#Egypt :- At least 32 people were killed and 66 injured on Friday when two trains collided on a railway in southern Egypt, the health ministry said.

pic.twitter.com/Oq2B3ZEgoA

Egypt’s recent railway accidents

According to the official figures, around 1,793 train accidents took place in 2017 across the country. In 2018, a passenger train was also derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the chief of the country’s railways.

As per reports, two passenger trains had even collided in 2017 just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria. The incident had left 43 people dead. A year earlier, at least 51 people were also killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo. Egypt’s deadliest train crash took place in 2002 when over 300 people were killed when a fire erupted in a speeding train travelling from Cairo to southern Egypt.

