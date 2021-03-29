Egypt Building Collapse: Infant Pulled Out Alive From Rubble As Rescue Operation Continues

A six-month-old baby was pulled alive from the rubble of a building that collapsed in Cairo last week. According to the Associated Press, the infant’s mother, father and elder sister had already been found dead, however, a search for his older brother was still ongoing. The baby was sent to a local hospital immediately and his condition was stable as of now, Egypt’s Civil Protection Agency said.

At least 25 people have lost their lives, and 26 others have been wounded after a nine-storey building collapsed in the El-Salam suburb of the Egyptian capital on March 27. The cause of the collapse is not known yet, but an engineering committee has been formed and deployed to examine the structural integrity of neighbouring buildings, Khalid Abdel-Al, the administrative head of Cairo governorate, told AP.

"The governorate's crisis room was informed at 3:00 am (01:00 GMT) of the collapse of a building consisting of a basement, a ground floor and nine (upper) floors," the Cairo governorate said in a statement.

Governor visits hospital

At present, Police cordoned off the area in Cairo’s Gesr al-Suez district while civil defence and ambulance forces sifted through the rubble in a search and rescue operation. On Saturday, Cairo governor Khaled Abdel Aal also visited the city’s El-Salam Hospital to check on the condition of those who were injured in the collapse and directed to provide injured citizens with necessary medical care. “The governor immediately headed to the scene of the incident, accompanied by civil protection teams and security officials to follow up the ongoing rescue operations,” the Cairo Governorate said in an online statement.

The tragic incident took place just a day after two trains in southern Egypt collided, causing three passenger cars to flip over, health officials informed. The horrifying incident killed 32 people and 66 others were left injured. According to AP, following the incident, the Egyptian health authorities said that dozens of ambulance vehicles were rushed to the scene of the crash, which took place in the southern province of Sohag.

