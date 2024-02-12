Advertisement

Egypt warned that should IDF push into Rafah it will scrap the Camp David Accords, a cornerstone of regional stability for nearly a half-century. Egypt's remarks came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he is sending troops into Rafah as the battle was crucial to eliminate Hamas’ strongholds and will be integral to win the four-month-old war.

Not waging fight in Rafah would imply Israel losing the war as Hamas’ infrastructure will remain, Netanyahu warned. Israel and Egypt traded barbs as two close US allies, as aid groups warn that an offensive in Rafah would trigger the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, forcing people to run for refuge into Egypt.

“An Israeli offensive on Rafah would lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe and grave tensions with Egypt,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

‘Plenty of areas’ to flee: Netanyahu on refugee crisis

In an interview with ABC news, Netanyahu outlined that civilians in Rafah could flee north. There are “plenty of areas" that have been cleared by the army, he noted. Israel is developing a “detailed plan” to relocate the refugees, Netanyahu said. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other countries are warning of repercussions if Israel goes into Rafah and wages battles, three officials confirmed Egypt's threats to Associated Press.

Egypt and Israel inked the Camp David Accords, a peace treaty that was brokered by then-US President Jimmy Carter, ex Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and then Egyptian Pres. Anwar Sadat a in the late 1970s that restored stability in the region. The treaty, signed on September 17, 1978, includes provisions that overlook the deployment of forces on both sides of the border. It came to be known as the “Framework for Peace in the Middle East.” The treaty was singed maid crucial times when Egypt and Israel were at war for decades.