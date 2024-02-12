English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Egypt Threatens to Suspend Key Peace Treaty if Israel Pushes Into Rafah

“An Israeli offensive on Rafah would lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe and grave tensions with Egypt,” EU Foreign Policy chief said.

Digital Desk
Abdel Fattah el-Sissi Israel Rafah
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Egypt warned that should IDF push into Rafah it will  scrap the Camp David Accords, a cornerstone of regional stability for nearly a half-century. Egypt's remarks came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he is sending troops into Rafah as the battle was crucial to eliminate Hamas’ strongholds and will be integral to win the four-month-old war.

Not waging fight in Rafah would imply Israel losing the war as Hamas’ infrastructure will remain, Netanyahu warned. Israel and Egypt traded barbs as two close US allies, as aid groups warn that an offensive in Rafah would trigger the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, forcing people to run for refuge into Egypt.

Advertisement

“An Israeli offensive on Rafah would lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe and grave tensions with Egypt,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

‘Plenty of areas’ to flee: Netanyahu on refugee crisis

In an interview with ABC news, Netanyahu outlined that civilians in Rafah could flee north. There are “plenty of areas" that have been cleared by the army, he noted. Israel is developing a “detailed plan” to relocate the refugees, Netanyahu said. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other countries are warning of repercussions if Israel goes into Rafah and wages battles, three officials confirmed Egypt's threats to Associated Press.

Egypt and Israel inked the Camp David Accords, a peace treaty that was brokered by then-US President Jimmy Carter, ex Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and then Egyptian Pres. Anwar Sadat a in the late 1970s that restored stability in the region. The treaty, signed on September 17, 1978,  includes provisions that overlook the deployment of forces on both sides of the border. It came to be known as the “Framework for Peace in the Middle East.” The treaty was singed maid crucial times when Egypt and Israel were at war for decades.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

an hour ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

an hour ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

2 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

11 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

11 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

11 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bradley Cooper Reveals Why He 'Cried A Lot' While Watching GOTG Vol. 3

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. Jill Biden Comments on Why Biden Forgot Year of Son Beau's Death

    World21 minutes ago

  3. News LIVE: Makes Me Wonder If I'm the Biggest Terrorist, Says Kejriwal

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Watch: Assam Chief Minsiter Himanta Sarma Celebrates Busu Dima Festival

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Youth Brutally Killed in West Delhi, Police Nabs 2

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement